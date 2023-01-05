Khawaja, Smith tons put Australia in command in rainy Sydney

"There's a lot of special feelings here," Khawaja told Fox Sports as he came off for lunch.

"I grew up just up the road ... It's always an honour to score runs here."

The match is a dead rubber, with Australia having sealed the series with wins in Melbourne and Brisbane.

But Pat Cummins's side can book their place in the World Test Championship final with another victory.

With further rain forecast and wickets at a premium, the hosts may need to declare early on day three to force a result.

Smith joined a group of 14 cricketers with 30 test centuries before spinner Keshav Maharaj had the number four caught and bowled for 104, ending a 209-run partnership with Khawaja.

Smith left Don Bradman (29) behind and has only Steve Waugh (32) and Ricky Ponting (41) ahead of him among Australia's most prolific century-makers.

He was still disappointed to have given Maharaj his first wicket of a tough series and walked off dejected as fans gave him a standing ovation.

"It’s a pretty slow wicket, there’s not a great deal there for the fast bowlers, not a heap there for the spinners," said Smith after his 192-ball knock.

"It was nice to score a few today and contribute. We're in a really good spot.

"Hopefully (Khawaja) can get 200 or even 300 tomorrow."