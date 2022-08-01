    বাংলা

    Shamsi bowls South Africa to T20 series victory over England

    Tabraiz Shamsi takes five wickets to help his team secure a win by 90 runs

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2022, 09:48 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 09:48 AM

    South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took five wickets to help his team bowl out England for 101 to win their decisive Twenty20 international by 90 runs at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday and take the three-match series 2-1.

    South Africa were put into bat and scored 191-5 off their 20 overs to set England an imposing target and then skittled out the home team for a one-sided victory.

    Shamsi’s wrist spin accounted for Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and David Willey, who was bowled first ball to set up a hat-trick chance that Chris Jordan denied him.

    But Shamsi had Jordan trapped leg before wicket in his last over, and then Adil Rashid caught out on the boundary, to finish with 5-24 off four overs.

    England quickly fell behind the required run rate as none of their batsmen managed to show any of the power hitting from earlier in the limited overs series between the two countries, struggling to deal with the variety of bowling options South Africa subjected them to.

    Jonny Bairstow finished their top scorer with 27 runs after coming in at number four, and being the last man out after watching a procession of batsmen fall around him.

    Willey bowled South Africa’s opener Quinton de Kock in a wicket maiden opening over at the start of the contest but the tourists went onto set a substantial target as Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram both scored half centuries.

    Their 87-run partnership also proved decisive after Rilee Rossouw was out for 31 off 18 balls.

    Hendricks scored 70 before skying the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Jordan while Markram was 51 not out.

    There was also a lightening contribution of 22 runs off nine balls from free swinging captain David Miller, celebrating his 100th T20 appearance for South Africa. It included the only six of his team’s innings.

    England won the opening match of the T20 series by 41 runs before South Africa bounced back with a 58-run victory to take the series into Sunday's decider.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Africa defeat a 'line in the sand,' says England coach Mott
    South Africa loss a 'line in the sand': England coach
    The 90-run loss in Southampton, which gave South Africa a 2-1 win, came on the heels of back-to-back series defeats by India at home
    Sohan out of Zimbabwe tour with finger fracture after first T20 win as captain
    Sohan out of Zim tour with fracture
    The news comes after Bangladesh’s first T20 win under his captaincy
    'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket
    'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan
    While the India and Pakistan rivalry is centred around men's cricket, the women fully understand its significance and their increasing role in it.
    Mosaddek, Litton star as Bangladesh level T20 series against Zimbabwe
    Mosaddek stars as Tigers level series
    Litton leads the batting as Bangladesh put up a convincing show

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher