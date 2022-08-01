Shamsi bowls South Africa to T20 series victory over England

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took five wickets to help his team bowl out England for 101 to win their decisive Twenty20 international by 90 runs at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday and take the three-match series 2-1.

South Africa were put into bat and scored 191-5 off their 20 overs to set England an imposing target and then skittled out the home team for a one-sided victory.

Shamsi’s wrist spin accounted for Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and David Willey, who was bowled first ball to set up a hat-trick chance that Chris Jordan denied him.

But Shamsi had Jordan trapped leg before wicket in his last over, and then Adil Rashid caught out on the boundary, to finish with 5-24 off four overs.