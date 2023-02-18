Kuhnemann removes Kohli, Australia put India under the pump

Debutant Matt Kuhnemann dismissed Virat Kohli for his first wicket in Test cricket as Australia reduced India to 179-7 at tea on day two of the second Test on Saturday.

With India reeling from Nathan Lyon's four-wicket burst in the morning session, Kohli forged a 59-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja to stage a mini-recovery.

Australia, who were all out for 263 in their first innings, removed both the set batsmen after lunch to bounce back in the contest.

For India, who trail by 84 runs, Axar Patel was batting on 28 at the tea break, with Ravichandran Ashwin on 11 at the other end.