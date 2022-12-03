Plenty of room for all three formats to flourish, says Sehwag

Twenty20 cricket has brought much-needed financial security for players and while there are concerns it may divert attention and resources away from Tests and ODIs former India batsman Virender Sehwag sees no reason why all three formats cannot co-exist.

The success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has spawned similar T20 competitions around the world, and the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) sees T20 as a vehicle to break new ground and push for the game's Olympic inclusion.

The vast number of games on the cricket calendar has prompted some players to prioritise formats, though few are willing to walk away from the lucrative T20 leagues.