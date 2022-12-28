Bangladesh cricket coach Russell Domingo resigns

Russell Domingo, the head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, has resigned.
He informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after the country's home Test series defeat to India.
The South African headed home for the Christmas break following the match in Dhaka, but Jalal Yunus, the BCB's cricket operations chairman, indicated that the board was ready to move on from Domingo.
"We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team," Yunus told reporters shortly after the Dhaka Test. "You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team."
Domingo joined as head coach in September 2019, a few months after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes following the World Cup that year. Under him, Bangladesh won the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), an ODI series win in South Africa and at home against India.
But reports indicated that his 'lack of aggression' in the dressing room did not sit well with the BCB.
During a local cricket tournament final in Dhaka on Wednesday, BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said Bangladesh were looking to "bring in more coaches" into the set-up in the new year.