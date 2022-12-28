    বাংলা

    Bangladesh cricket coach Russell Domingo resigns

    He informed the BCB of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after Bangladesh's Test series defeat to India

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Dec 2022, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2022, 06:16 AM

    Russell Domingo, the head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, has resigned.

    He informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after the country's home Test series defeat to India.

    The South African headed home for the Christmas break following the match in Dhaka, but Jalal Yunus, the BCB's cricket operations chairman, indicated that the board was ready to move on from Domingo.

    "We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team," Yunus told reporters shortly after the Dhaka Test. "You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team."

    Domingo joined as head coach in September 2019, a few months after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes following the World Cup that year. Under him, Bangladesh won the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), an ODI series win in South Africa and at home against India.

    But reports indicated that his 'lack of aggression' in the dressing room did not sit well with the BCB.

    During a local cricket tournament final in Dhaka on Wednesday, BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said Bangladesh were looking to "bring in more coaches" into the set-up in the new year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 16, 2020 Australia's Alex Carey celebrates his century
    Australia declare with mammoth lead
    South Africa, bowled out for 189 in the first innings and trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, will need 386 runs to make Australia bat again
    Third Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2021 England's Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman for lbw with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Bangladesh to host England in white-ball series
    They will begin with three one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20 matches
    David Warner and Steven Smith celebrates on day two of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec 27, 2022
    Emotional Warner grabs ton in 100th Test, Australia 231-2
    Warner pulled pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to the fine leg fence to raise his 25th Test century and first in nearly three years
    Cricket - Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Jansen, Verreynne push S Africa to 144 for five
    Jansen and Verreynne dug in grimly and rode their luck as South Africa crawled to 144 at tea on day one of the second Test against Australia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher