India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in thrilling ODI series opener

India claimed a thrilling 12-run victory over New Zealand after Shubman Gill scored a double century and Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets as they kicked off their one-day international series in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old opener scored 208 off 149 balls, smashing an incredible 19 fours and nine sixes as he helped India set New Zealand a target of 350.

Apart from Gill, the rest of India's batting order struggled to add runs, with captain Rohit Sharma making the second-highest contribution with 34. Big-hitting Virat Kohli could only manage eight runs.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen made 40 but the rest of the batsmen did very little until Michael Bracewell produced a batting masterclass after coming in at number seven.