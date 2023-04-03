Million dollar pay packets for women after new Australia deal

Top Australian women cricketers could earn more than A$1 million ($666,600) a year with increases from a new pay deal topped up by cash earned in India's Women's Premier League and The Hundred in England, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

The five-year deal includes a headline funding increase of 66% for the women with a player who holds a top tier contract and also plays in the Women's Big Bash League now able to earn A$800,000 a year.

"I am particularly pleased this (deal) represents another major step forward in the rise of women's cricket," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a news release.

"Cricket now clearly offers the best earning opportunities of any team sport for elite female sportspeople."