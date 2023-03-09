Unchanged Australia elect to bat in Ahmedabad finale

"It does look like a nice surface," said Smith, who is leading Australia for the second test in a row in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who flew home to be with his ailing mother.

"It's hard to say until we get out in the middle but it does look like a good wicket."

Each of the first three tests finished inside three days but India captain Rohit felt the match in Ahmedabad might last the full five days.

"It looks like a very good pitch," the opener said.

"I don't know when it's going to start turning. But yeah, it looks a good pitch. I hope it stays like that for all five days."