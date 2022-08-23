India's Gill dedicates maiden ton to hard-to-please dad

"I got a bit of schooling day before yesterday when I was out on 33. So this is for him."

"My heart was beating when I got into the 90s. I had got out in the 90s thrice before and never got a hundred in international cricket. It's always special to get a hundred."

Gill hit 15 fours and a six in his knock and changed his bat after completing his fifty.

"I was just trying to minimise my dot-ball percentage. If you look at my innings, I didn't try to hit the ball. I just tried to time and tried to pick the gaps as much as possible."

"The bat was pretty good and that's why I changed it after my fifty as I wanted to save it."

Team mate Axar Patel admired Gill's largely risk-free accumulation of runs.

"He doesn't play many dot balls, that is his biggest positive," spin-bowling all-rounder Patel said.