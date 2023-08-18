Returning Bumrah not holding anything back ahead of home World Cup

The right-arm seamer completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and said he was ready to bowl at full tilt.

"It's not like there are any restrictions or I'm holding back," he told reporters on the eve of the series opener against Ireland.

"Obviously, when you come with the Indian team - and the weather here is great - you enjoy bowling that much more.

"The body feels good and I'm looking forward to the games coming up."

Equally effective with the new ball and in the death overs, Bumrah knows his workload will increase when he switches format.

"Even in my rehab, we were never preparing for a T20 game, I was preparing to bowl 10-overs for the World Cup," Bumrah said.