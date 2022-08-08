Raza, Chakabva double century stand sends Zimbabwe to series win over Bangladesh

Mahmud had both Takudzwanashe Kaitano (0) and Innocent Kaia (7) caught behind within the first three overs. Wessly Madhevere (2) fell lbw to Miraz, before Taijul took out opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (25) for a catch in the covers.

Having led Zimbabwe to win in the first ODI, Raza (117 not out) stepped up again and paired with Chakabva (102 off 75 balls) in another recovery stand.

After digging in, the pair gradually got into the groove as Raza hardly allowed the Bangladesh bowlers to settle despite the required rate hovering around 7.50 as early as in the 24th over.

After clubbing Mahmud for a six and a four in the 20th over to breathe life into the Eagles’ chase, the pair went after Shoriful Islam in the 25th over and smashed three boundaries.

As Bangladesh made a mess out of a run-out opportunity with Raza short of the crease at the non-striker’s end, Zimbabwe fans began to believe and kept cheering the batters with every strike of the willow.

The pair followed up the reprieve by hitting three sixes in the next three overs before Chakabva brought the crowd to their feet when he smashed Taskin Ahmed for four fours in a row in the 30th over.

Both the batsmen reached their centuries in the 43rd over. Raza reached his second successive ton with his umpteenth brace before Chakabva launched Mahmud over midwicket to etch the fastest century by a Zimbabwe batsman, off 73 balls.

It was Zimbabwe’s third 200-plus partnership and Raza was now involved in two of them after Friday’s heroics. Chakabva fell to Miraz with Zimbabwe 41 runs away, but Raza kept his foot on the gas.

However, Bangladesh plummeted to a blundering finish, dropping Tony Munyonga (30 not out) twice in the same over off Taskin before Zimbabwe blazed to the win with 15 balls in hand to grab an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, Tamim and Anamul Haque (20) breezed to 71 in 11 overs as the skipper looked in supreme touch to smash 10 fours and a six in a 45-ball half-century.

His timing was impeccable particularly square of the wicket but he also scored a lot of runs straight down the ground. But Tanaka Chivanga (1-49) earned his scalp when the batsman was pouched at square leg.