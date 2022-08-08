Raza, Chakabva double century stand sends Zimbabwe to series win over Bangladesh

Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva hit captivating centuries to propel Zimbabwe to a series-clinching five-wicket win over Bangladesh and seal their first ODI series win against a major team in five years.
Batting first in the second ODI, Bangladesh were off to a blistering start but Raza's 3 for 56 with the ball restricted the visitors to 290 for 9 after knocks from Mahmudullah (80 not out) and skipper Tamim Iqbal (50) at the Harare Sporting Club on Sunday.
Zimbabwe’s chase got off to a rocky start as Hasan Mahmud (2-47), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-50) and Taijul Islam (1-48) reduced them to 49 for four in 15 overs.
Mahmud had both Takudzwanashe Kaitano (0) and Innocent Kaia (7) caught behind within the first three overs. Wessly Madhevere (2) fell lbw to Miraz, before Taijul took out opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (25) for a catch in the covers.
Having led Zimbabwe to win in the first ODI, Raza (117 not out) stepped up again and paired with Chakabva (102 off 75 balls) in another recovery stand.
After digging in, the pair gradually got into the groove as Raza hardly allowed the Bangladesh bowlers to settle despite the required rate hovering around 7.50 as early as in the 24th over.
After clubbing Mahmud for a six and a four in the 20th over to breathe life into the Eagles’ chase, the pair went after Shoriful Islam in the 25th over and smashed three boundaries.
As Bangladesh made a mess out of a run-out opportunity with Raza short of the crease at the non-striker’s end, Zimbabwe fans began to believe and kept cheering the batters with every strike of the willow.
The pair followed up the reprieve by hitting three sixes in the next three overs before Chakabva brought the crowd to their feet when he smashed Taskin Ahmed for four fours in a row in the 30th over.
Both the batsmen reached their centuries in the 43rd over. Raza reached his second successive ton with his umpteenth brace before Chakabva launched Mahmud over midwicket to etch the fastest century by a Zimbabwe batsman, off 73 balls.
It was Zimbabwe’s third 200-plus partnership and Raza was now involved in two of them after Friday’s heroics. Chakabva fell to Miraz with Zimbabwe 41 runs away, but Raza kept his foot on the gas.
However, Bangladesh plummeted to a blundering finish, dropping Tony Munyonga (30 not out) twice in the same over off Taskin before Zimbabwe blazed to the win with 15 balls in hand to grab an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Earlier, Tamim and Anamul Haque (20) breezed to 71 in 11 overs as the skipper looked in supreme touch to smash 10 fours and a six in a 45-ball half-century.
His timing was impeccable particularly square of the wicket but he also scored a lot of runs straight down the ground. But Tanaka Chivanga (1-49) earned his scalp when the batsman was pouched at square leg.
After Tamim’s departure slowed the Tigers down, Mushfiqur Rahim (25) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) stitched up 50 runs for the third wicket, yet the run rate hovered around 5.5.
After Madhevere sent both of them packing, Mahmudullah showed intent and picked up the pace with Afif Hossain, who scored a run-a-ball 41. But with not too much batting to follow, they avoided taking too many risks.
Mahmudullah played into his experience and bludgeoned three sixes in the last four overs as Bangladesh cropped up 84 runs in their last 10.
Zimbabwe’s offspinners snared five important wickets. Raza's three was complemented by Madhevere's 2 for 40. Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga bowled well too.
The Tigers will look to retrieve some respect in their third ODI fixture of the series on Wednesday.