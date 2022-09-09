Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden will reunite with the Pakistan team to mentor the side at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Hayden, 50, worked with the Babar Azam-led team when it reached the semi-finals of last year's 20-overs World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

"He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.