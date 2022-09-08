England put South Africa in for rain-hit decisive Test

England won the toss and put South Africa in to bat on a damp, overcast morning at The Oval in south London on Thursday but the third and deciding Test, which had been due to get underway at 10.00GMT, looks set for a day of rain interruptions.

Having inexplicably delayed the start by 30 minutes under bright skies, another shower brought the covers out again and there is currently no new scheduled start time and with rain forecast for much of the day and week.

Explaining his decision to bowl, England captain Ben Stokes said: "It is a bit of strategy and a bit the pitch. We've done well bowling first this summer and with the weather we've had it has been under cover a bit and hopefully we can utilise that."