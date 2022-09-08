    বাংলা

    England put South Africa in for rain-hit decisive Test

    England won the toss and put South Africa in to bat on a damp, overcast morning at The Oval in south London on Thursday but the third and deciding Test, which had been due to get underway at 10.00GMT, looks set for a day of rain interruptions.

    Having inexplicably delayed the start by 30 minutes under bright skies, another shower brought the covers out again and there is currently no new scheduled start time and with rain forecast for much of the day and week.

    Explaining his decision to bowl, England captain Ben Stokes said: "It is a bit of strategy and a bit the pitch. We've done well bowling first this summer and with the weather we've had it has been under cover a bit and hopefully we can utilise that."

    The series is level at 1-1, with both Tests finishing inside three days. South Africa won the first by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s only to be hammered by an innings and 85 runs in the second at Old Trafford. Read full storyRead full story

    England have brought in debutant batsman Harry Brook to replace Jonny Bairstow, who suffered a serious leg injury playing golf last week. Read full storyRead full story

    Brook has averaged 107 in first class cricket this season and also scored 140 in the England Lions non-first class fixture against South Africa before the series began.

    South Africa, who lost Rassie van der Dussen with a fractured finger and Lungi Ngidi as a "precaution", made four changes from the second Test.

    Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen are in, with Aiden Markram and Simon Harmer the others to make way.

    "It looks like a good surface but there might be something in it in the first session so we will have to knuckle down with bat in hand and start well," said their captain Dean Elgar.

    "Talent and skill is one thing but something I really look for and like in a cricket player is if they show character and that's what we need.

    "We didn't have the greatest second Test but it is still 1-1 and we would have taken that coming into the series."

