Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan ease past New Zealand

"We did not quite adapt to the conditions early enough. We did well up top and in patches with the ball.

"On that surface, the (Pakistan) score was slightly above-par. We did not build partnerships with the bat and once the rate went up, we had no choice but to go hard."

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub both hit 47 in a 79-run stand to allow Pakistan to establish control before Henry claimed the wickets of Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi across two overs to secure his hat trick.

But it was the bowling display of Rauf that swung the game in Pakistan's favour, the 29-year-old recording his best-ever figures in a T20 international.

"It was a team effort," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam. "Two wickets fell early but then Fakhar and Saim built the innings.

"The pitch was assisting the bowlers so it was a good batting performance (to get that score).