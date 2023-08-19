Fit-again Bumrah makes a winning return for India

"So many sessions I did at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), and played a lot of practice games, that it didn't feel like I missed out on a lot, or was doing something new," Bumrah said afterwards.

"The weather was a little helpful as well. Luckily we won the toss and there was some help in the beginning."

Having elected to field, Bumrah began with a loosener, which Andy Balbirnie hit for a four but the bowler exacted revenge with the very next ball which the batter dragged on to his stumps.

His fifth delivery also fetched him a wicket as Lorcan Tucker attempted a scoop shot but the ball ballooned up for wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to take the catch.

Being tasked with captaincy helped him overcome any nerves, said Bumrah, who was named player-of-the-match.

"Because when you are captaining, you are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others," he said.

"Probably that sometimes works in your favour that you are looking after everyone and your performance takes care of itself."