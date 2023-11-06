    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka's Mathews earns bizarre 'timed out' distinction

    He removed his helmet and gestured to the dressing room asking for a replacement helmet as the clock ticked by

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 01:28 PM

    Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews earned the dubious distinction of being the first ever player in international cricket to be 'timed out' in Monday's World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

    Former Sri Lanka captain Mathews walked in after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over of the Sri Lankan innings but found the chinstrap of his helmet broken before he could take guard against bowler Shakib Al Hasan.

    Mathews removed his helmet and gestured to the dressing room asking for a replacement helmet as the clock ticked by.

    Under the tournament's playing conditions, a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes but Mathews was seen still waiting for team mate Chamika Karunaratne to run in with a new helmet.

    Shakib was seen chatting with umpire Marais Erasmus before making an appeal and the batter was adjudged timed out.

    Mathews remonstrated with the umpires for a while before leaving the pitch shaking his had in dismay and threw his helmet soon after crossing the boundary.

    "My point is that Mathews' dismissal was not good for the spirit of cricket," Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka, who smashed a century in the match, told the broadcasters.

    Former Bangladesh captain Athar Ali Khan echoed the same view while commentating on the match.

    "I don't like what I'm seeing, it is not good for the game. It's against the spirit of the game, that's how I feel about it.

    "If something goes wrong with the helmet you should be allowed an extra couple of minutes to fix it."

    Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said it was the batter's duty to be ready within the stipulated time.

    "To a certain degree it is an onus on cricketers to learn the rules and understand the spirit of the rules," Raja said.

    "Most of us don't, but the umpires were on top of the situation. It was a tough call to make."

    There have been at least half a dozen such cases in first-class cricket, the most recent being Zimbabwean Charles Kunje's dismissal in a Logan Cup match in 2017.

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - October 26, 2023 England's Jos Buttler in action REUTERS
    Buttler shocked after latest loss
    A lot was expected of England heading into the tournament after their 2019 heroics on home soil
    Sri Lanka hope Silverwood insights can help topple England
    Sri Lanka hope Silverwood insights can help topple England
    Silverwood was England's pace bowling coach when they won the 2019 title
    Mathews replaces Pathirana in Sri Lanka squad
    Mathews replaces Pathirana
    Pathirana failed to recover from a shoulder injury sustained during the match against Pakistan on Oct 10 and was ruled out of the tournament
    Australia's skipper Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Monday.
    Australia relieved as Cummins finds form
    Zampa led the bowling with four wicket as Aussies thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets

    Opinion

    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan