Sri Lanka's Mathews earns bizarre 'timed out' distinction

Shakib was seen chatting with umpire Marais Erasmus before making an appeal and the batter was adjudged timed out.

Mathews remonstrated with the umpires for a while before leaving the pitch shaking his had in dismay and threw his helmet soon after crossing the boundary.

"My point is that Mathews' dismissal was not good for the spirit of cricket," Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka, who smashed a century in the match, told the broadcasters.

Former Bangladesh captain Athar Ali Khan echoed the same view while commentating on the match.

"I don't like what I'm seeing, it is not good for the game. It's against the spirit of the game, that's how I feel about it.

"If something goes wrong with the helmet you should be allowed an extra couple of minutes to fix it."

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said it was the batter's duty to be ready within the stipulated time.

"To a certain degree it is an onus on cricketers to learn the rules and understand the spirit of the rules," Raja said.

"Most of us don't, but the umpires were on top of the situation. It was a tough call to make."

There have been at least half a dozen such cases in first-class cricket, the most recent being Zimbabwean Charles Kunje's dismissal in a Logan Cup match in 2017.