Opener Zadran hits ton as Afghanistan set Australia 292 for win

Opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran struck Afghanistan's maiden World Cup hundred to help his team post 291 for five wickets in their group match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Zadran anchored the Afghan innings with an unbeaten 129 from 143 balls after the South Asian side won the toss and elected to bat. The 21-year-old Zadran's fifth hundred in the 50-overs format was studded with eight fours and three sixes.

All-rounder Rashid Khan smashed an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls with three sixes and two fours to provide Afghanistan with some quick runs towards the end.