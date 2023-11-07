    বাংলা

    Opener Zadran hits ton as Afghanistan set Australia 292 for win

    All-rounder Rashid Khan smashes an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls with three sixes and two fours to provide Afghanistan with some quick runs towards the end

    Opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran struck Afghanistan's maiden World Cup hundred to help his team post 291 for five wickets in their group match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

    Zadran anchored the Afghan innings with an unbeaten 129 from 143 balls after the South Asian side won the toss and elected to bat. The 21-year-old Zadran's fifth hundred in the 50-overs format was studded with eight fours and three sixes.

    All-rounder Rashid Khan smashed an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls with three sixes and two fours to provide Afghanistan with some quick runs towards the end.

    Five-times champions Australia made a slow start to their campaign in the 50-overs showpiece event with defeats in their opening two games but a win over their South Asian rivals will cement their spot in the semi-finals.

    Three consecutive victories have also put the Afghans in contention for a spot in the knockout stages and victories in their remaining two fixtures would guarantee them a semi-final place.

    India and South Africa have already booked their spots in the semi-finals.

    All-rounders Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell returned to the Australia side after missing the win over England. Steve Smith, who complained of suffering from a bout of vertigo before the match, was ruled out while Cameron Green was dropped.

    Afghanistan also made one change to their side from the win over the Netherlands with seamer Naveen-ul-Haq replacing Fazalhaq Farooqi.

