Cummins unsure of future as Australia ODI skipper, eyes IPL return

Pat Cummins is unsure whether he will continue as Australia's one-day international captain after the World Cup but is looking to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season in preparation for the Twenty20 showpiece.

Test skipper Cummins, who will lead Australia into their semi-final against South Africa on Thursday, took on the ODI role with an eye firmly on the World Cup when Aaron Finch retired from the format last year.

The paceman said he was "potentially" interested in staying on after the tournament but that the decision would rest with coach Andrew McDonald and head selector George Bailey's assessment of his workload and Australia's priorities.

"We've been pretty open, me and Andrew and George around different times in the year you're going to have different priorities," Cummins told reporters in Kolkata.

"After here, the focus shifts back to test cricket for a fair while. Probably like we've done in the past, at times white-ball cricket is going to have to shift so we fully focus on test cricket. So yeah, there's no end date in sight.