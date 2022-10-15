England well prepared but Australia favourite, says Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler is happy with his team's preparation but tipped champions Australia as the favourites to win the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil, in comments to the media on Saturday.

England prevailed in a seven-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan before flying to Australia where they beat their hosts and reigning world champions twice but were prevented from posting a 3-0 series sweep by rain.

Buttler smashed 65 not out in the third match, his second fifty in three innings since returning from a calf injury, before the match got washed out on Friday.

"I think history tells you that generally the host nations are slight favourites in big tournaments," the opener said in a pre-tournament media conference.