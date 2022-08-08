Rabada fitness is top priority for South Africa's Test team

South Africa have made getting opening bowler Kagiso Rabada fit for the three-Test series against England their top priority, captain Dean Elgar said on Monday.

Radaba hurt ligaments in his left ankle in last month's Twenty20 series against England but has been bowling in the nets since the test squad began a pre-series camp in Canterbury, Elgar told a virtual news conference.

"The workload is maybe the biggest concern, whether he can get himself throughout a test match with the intensity and obviously the volume of overs in a day's play," Elgar said.