Nagpur pitch was difficult but not unplayable, says Cummins

Indian spinners ruled the roost in the opening Test in Nagpur but the pitch was certainly not "unplayable", Australia captain Pat Cummins said after their comprehensive defeat in the series opener on Saturday.

Indian spinners claimed 16 of the 20 Australian wickets on a pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium where the ball kept low and spun unpredictably.

Cummins won an important toss but Australia could not quite vindicate his decision to bat, managing a below-par 177 in their first innings.

"I think, that first innings, the wicket spun but it wasn't unplayable," Cummins said after India steamrolled Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days.