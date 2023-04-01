South Africa move closer to World Cup qualification with easy win over Dutch

Captain Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten 90 to steer South Africa to an easy eight wicket victory over the Netherlands in their one-day international on Friday and take his side a step closer to automatic World Cup qualification.

Bavuma’s tally came off 79 balls as South Africa scored 190-2 in reply to the Dutch total of 189.

Aiden Markram contributed 51 not out in a 102-run unbeaten partnership with Bavuma to steer South Africa to victory with 20 overs remaining.