Emotional Warner grabs ton in 100th Test, Australia 231-2

Having come into the match under pressure and out of runs, Warner pulled pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to the fine leg fence to raise his 25th Test century and first in nearly three years.

The 36-year-old opener celebrated wildly, blowing kisses off his bat as the terraces roared.

Moving in Warner's slipstream, Smith grabbed his 37th Test half-century by cutting Marco Jansen past point for four.

Further toil looms for the Proteas after tea on a flat wicket with 17 overs until they can take the second new ball.

None of their bowlers could take a wicket on day two, with Marnus Labuschagne, the only batsman to fall, run out for 14 after a mix-up with Warner in the morning.

On the cusp of his half-century, Warner pushed a quick single into the covers but surprised Labuschagne by calling for another run on an overthrow.