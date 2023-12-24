India clinch women's Test against Australia to end 46 years of hurt

India registered their first victory against Australia in a women's Test match on Sunday following their comprehensive eight-wicket win in the one-off contest at Wankhede Stadium.

A significant first-innings lead of 187 had put India in the box seat and they needed only 75 runs to clinch the contest after bowling out Australia for 261 in the touring side's second innings.

They lost opener Shafali Verma and number three batter Richa Ghosh, but Smriti Mandhana anchored their chase with an unbeaten 38, sealing India's memorable victory with a four shortly after the lunch break.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India had beaten England by 347 runs - the highest victory margin in terms of runs in women's Test cricket - in a one-off test in Navi Mumbai earlier this month.