Shaken Australia face stern NZ test in Chappell-Hadlee series

Australia captain Aaron Finch will hope Saturday's debacle against Zimbabwe has served as the perfect wake-up call for his team heading into the three-match one-day international series against a formidable New Zealand on Tuesday.

The Chappell-Hadlee series between the trans-Tasman rivals could not take place in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that came with it.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand, currently the top ranked ODI team, arrived with a full-strength squad and having lost just one of their 12 Super League matches.

Finch's Australia are still smarting from Saturday's five-wicket loss in Townsville, which denied them a series sweep against Zimbabwe.

"They're a fantastic unit, they have been for a long time," Finch told reporters on Monday.