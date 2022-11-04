    বাংলা

    Pakistan focusing on controllables in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab

    Pakistan's fate is not in their own hands, as they must beat Bangladesh and hope that either the Netherlands can defeat South Africa or that Zimbabwe manage to stun India

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 06:40 AM

    Pakistan's focus on controlling "the controllable things" helped them keep their faint hopes of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a 33-run victory over South Africa on Thursday, all-rounder Shadab Khan said.

    Pakistan posted 185 for nine against South Africa following spectacular half centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab.

    Shadab, who was adjudged player-of-the-match, also removed Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram after Shaheen Afridi (3-14) claimed two early wickets as the Proteas fell well short of a revised target of 142 in a rain-shortened Super 12 match.

    Despite the win, Pakistan's fate is not in their own hands, and they must beat Bangladesh on Sunday and hope that either the Netherlands can defeat South Africa or that Zimbabwe manage to stun India in the final group match.

    Shadab said that his knock of 52 off 22 balls was his best in international cricket, but added that the team's victory was of utmost importance.

    "... our captain said 'just express yourself and don't worry about anybody or anything else'," Shadab told reporters after the win.

    "Because we can control the controllable things, so we just think about that."

    Shadab also praised Mohammed Nawaz and Iftikhar for making things easier for him by putting together a 52-run partnership before he entered the fray.

    "It's good because, if you score runs and have winning cause, that's more important and right at that situation. Especially I think credit goes to Nawaz and Iftikhar," Shadab said.

    "They played brilliantly, and they put pressure on the bowlers. When I go, it's a little bit easier."

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo: Cricket - T20 Series - Ireland v South Africa - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - August 3, 2022 Ireland's Josh Little in action
    Little picks up hat-trick for Ireland at T20 WC
    Josh Little's hat-trick was the sixth in T20 World Cup history and the second at this year's tournament
    Cricket - England v South Africa - ODI series - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 22, 2022 England's Jos Buttler celebrates after the match
    England face Sri Lanka with semis in sight
    The 2010 champions are sandwiched between New Zealand and Australia, the two teams who played last year's final
    Credit:
    Pakistan keep hopes alive
    Pakistan rallied behind spectacular half centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan to post 185 for nine and secured a 33-run victory
    Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman reacts after losing his wicket off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan
    Pakistan call up Haris after knee injury sidelines Zaman
    They trail group leaders India by four points and must beat South Africa and Bangladesh to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher