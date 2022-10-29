Playing last in group stage an advantage for England, says Buttler

"It could be a small advantage, but to make use of that we need to win against New Zealand... Everyone's rested and ready to go," said Buttler, whose side lost to Ireland in their last game as rain forced an early finish.

"There's a lot of frustration as well from the last game. People want to right that performance. So we'll train well and look forward to a tough challenge against New Zealand."

Buttler said he was not too frustrated that Friday's washout meant a longer gap between matches.

"I think it probably worked well both ways in our favour," Buttler said. "Whether we had a bit of time to digest it and let it hurt and sort of deal with it and come past it.

"Of course this was a huge occasion and needed full focus and attention so you would have moved on quickly... Now we have a few days. If people need to deal with it more, you can deal with that.