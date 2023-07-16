'I'd do it again," says Carey after controversial Bairstow dismissal

"If there was an opportunity to get a stumping, yeah I would," Carey said when asked if he would repeat a move that saw Australia's players verbally abused in the pavilion at the end of the session.

"There's been some nasty stuff been said but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well.

"I feel really well supported, I think the whole group does. From Australia, I still think we've got lots of fans and from England I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any either."

The incident prompted a public disagreement between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and Carey felt it had been "a little bit surprising" how the matter had escalated.

"We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way, he wasn't playing any shots," Carey said of the incident.

"When he ducked obviously his first movement was pretty much out of his crease so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history.