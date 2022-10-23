Acrobatic England outclass Afghanistan in five-wicket victory

England began their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan on Saturday courtesy of seamer Sam Curran's haul of 5-10 and a sublime effort in the field.

Afghanistan crumbled to 112 all out in 19.4 overs after being sent in to bat. Ibrahim Zadran (32) and Usman Ghani (30) provided the only resistance before falling to Curran, who claimed his career-best figures in 3.4 overs.

England chased down the modest target with 11 balls to spare, reaching 113-5 and maintaining their unblemished record at Perth Stadium after three visits.

"We do a lot of hard work on our fielding, it will be a massive factor in the tournament I think," man-of-the-match Curran told reporters.