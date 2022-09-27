MCC puts onus on batter after war of words over Dean 'Mankad' dismissal

Charlie Dean's controversial run-out on Saturday prompted heated debate about whether the dismissal was in the spirit of the game but the Marylebone Cricket Club has said the onus is on batters not to leave the crease at the non-striker's end too soon.

India bowler Deepti Sharma ran out England's Dean for the final wicket in a one-dayer at Lord's after the non-facing batter had stepped out of her crease, prompting jeers from the crowd.

The dismissal is legal but classed as 'Unfair Play' in the rule book, though that is to change from Oct 1 when it is categorised simply as a run out.

"This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker's end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball," MCC, the custodians of the game's laws, said in a statement on Sunday.