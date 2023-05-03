Smith amused by fuss over his England county stint ahead of Ashes

Australia batsman Steve Smith has laughed off criticism in England about his county cricket warmup for the Ashes after some fans and media took exception to his Sussex signing.

Australian cricketers have long warmed up for Ashes tours in England in the County Championship but some local pundits fear Smith's stint at Sussex will only give the visitors a helping hand as they seek to retain the urn.

Asked if he was amused by the reaction, Smith told Cricket Australia's website: "A little bit. I've played a lot of cricket in England, it's not like it's foreign territory for me."

Smith dominated the last England tour like no other, amassing 774 runs in his four tests in the 2019 series to ensure Australia kept the urn.