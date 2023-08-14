S Africa select batting talent Brevis for Australia series

South Africa have included precocious batting talent Dewald Brevis in their One-Day and Twenty20 International squads for their eight-match limited-overs home series against Australia starting later this month.

Brevis, 20, nicknamed "Baby AB" after one of the most destructive batters in history, AB de Villiers, has the highest score in South Africa’s domestic T20 cricket with 162 from 57 balls and was leading run-scorer at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup.

He also has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians, potentially putting him in the frame for the senior 50-over World Cup to be played in India later this year.

Other uncapped players in the T20 squad include wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, as well as batter Matthew Breetzke.