    বাংলা

    Coetzee out of the attack for South Africa

    The 23-year-old experienced discomfort in his pelvis, which got progressively worse while bowling on Day 3

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM

    South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has withdrawn from the second Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test win in Centurion this week.

    The 23-year-old experienced discomfort in his pelvis, which got progressively worse while bowling on day three of the match on Thursday, where South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs.

    He underwent scans on Friday which revealed the extent of the injury, a statement from Cricket South Africa said.

    No replacement has been added to the squad.

    Coetzee was part of a four-man seam attack for South Africa at Centurion where they bowled India out twice. But the second, and final, Test at Newlands in Cape Town will likely see the return of spinner Keshav Maharaj to the home line-up.

    RELATED STORIES
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 26, 2023 India's KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj walk off the field as rain stops play
    Rahul holds firm for India
    Rahul was unbeaten on 70 when poor visibility and showers halted proceedings around 80 minutes before the scheduled close
    Cricket - Third One Day International - South Africa v India - Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa - December 21, 2023 India players pose for a picture with the trophy as they celebrate winning the series against South Africa
    Samson's maiden ODI ton takes India to series win in S Africa
    It is only the second time India have won an ODI series in South Africa
    De Zorzi ton guides South Africa to eight-wicket win over India
    De Zorzi ton guides S Africa to win over India
    South Africa won the toss and sent India into bat, restricting the visitors to 211 all out in 46.2 overs on a wicket that was not easy to score on
    Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa – Mar 18, 2023 West Indies' Shai Hope in action
    Hope seals West Indies win against England
    Set 326 for victory, captain Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India