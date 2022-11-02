    বাংলা

    Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch

    Craig Ervine's team fancied a top two place in the group after defeating Pakistan but slipped to fourth place behind South Africa, India and Bangladesh

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 08:18 AM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 08:18 AM

    Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup effectively evaporated following their five-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in a Group 2 match in Adelaide on Wednesday.

    Craig Ervine's team fancied a top two place in the group after stunning former champions Pakistan but were virtually eliminated after slipping to fourth place behind South Africa, India and Bangladesh.

    They were all out for 117 in 19.2 overs failing to vindicate Ervine's decision to bat at Adelaide Oval.

    For them, only Sikander Raza, who smashed three sixes in his belligerent 40, and Sean Williams (28) reached double digit in an otherwise sorry-looking scorecard.

    Paul van Meekeren claimed 3-29 as the Dutch seamers dictated terms throughout the innings.

    Max O'Dowd led Netherlands' reply with 52 and Tom Cooper made 32 as the Dutch side, who have already crashed out, registered their first Super 12 win with two overs to spare.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - T20 Series - England v South Africa - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - July 27, 2022 South Africa's David Miller looks dejected after losing his wicket
    S Africa must bring their bring 'A-game' against Pakistan: Miller
    David Miller, 33, scored a fifty as he helped South Africa recover from a poor start against India and seal a five-wicket win on Sunday
    Win over New Zealand a 'big relief' says England captain Buttler
    Win over NZ a big relief: Buttler
    England defeated New Zealand by 20 runs in their Super 12 contest after Buttler smashed a blazing 73 to lead by example
    Credit:
    England trump New Zealand to stay alive
    England, New Zealand and Australia are level on points at the top of the table with the Black Caps on top due to superior net run rate
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Steve Smith takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Kane Williamson.
    Smith ready to slot in as Australia sweat on injuries
    Captain and opener Finch, number six David and allrounder Stoinis are all in doubt ahead of Australia’s final Super 12 game

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher