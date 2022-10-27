Ton up for Rossouw as South Africa rout Bangladesh by 104 runs

Paceman Anrich Nortje (4-10) took up where the batsmen let off with three top-order wickets, including that of dangerman Shakib Al Hasan for one, and Bangladesh were 66-5 after 10 overs and all out for 101 after 16.3.

"To score a hundred in a winning cause is fantastic," said Rossouw.

"Very chuffed with my performance today but more important is we got the two points."

Having been robbed of a likely victory in their abandoned Super 12 opener by the rain in Hobart on Monday, South Africa again contended with the elements after winning the toss and choosing to bat in their second Group 2 contest.

After the early afternoon showers cleared, Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed removed skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over but that only brought Rossouw and de Kock together to wreak their havoc.

Taskin's second over went for 21 runs and the South African pair had put on 60 by the time the rain returned to force a break just before the end of the powerplay.