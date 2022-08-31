South Africa’s new T20 competition gets name and auction date

"There has been an element of pre-signing that has been taking place and the teams have a purse of $2 million that already includes the pre-signed players."

"A lot of work has gone into it and we're very excited with what we've done and what we can create going forward," he added.

England internationals Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone have already been signed along with West Indians Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers.

The start of SA20 clashes with the latter stages of Australia's Big Bash League, but Smith said agreements are in place for BBL players who have signed for SA20 to leave and play in South Africa.

"They have a different structure this season, so the players in our league who have signed up will be there up until the early days of January so that they will be available," Smith told a virtual news conference.

"They'll be released to come and play here, from where they'll be fully available for the South African league."