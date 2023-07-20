A lot depends on my meeting with the BCB, says Tamim Iqbal

Months ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup, the retirement of Tamim Iqbal – the most consistent opening batsman in Bangladesh’s history – came as a shock. Then came the drama, as a little over a day later, Tamim reversed his decision.

In an exclusive interview, the cricketer said he is taking a few days off to visit Dubai and seek medical care in London, but once he returns, he plans to sit down with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, or BCB, for a serious discussion on his future.

“Once I get back to the country, I will meet with the head of the board’s Cricket Operations Committee, who is my immediate supervisor,” Tamim said. “I want to sit down with him for clear and open discussions on why I decided to retire and what was going through my head at the time … what I have experienced in the past six to eight months and why I was finally forced to make that choice.”

“I want to speak openly with the cricketing board because some astonishingly unprofessional things have happened. There is a lot of talk about professionalism in our country, but nothing stays confidential.”

Tamim said there need to be limits to what information is revealed to the public.

“There have been cases where I shared something personal with the board and it was then published by the media. And this doesn’t just apply to personal information, but to many other things that end up in the media. That is not good. And it isn’t just information about us players, but about the board too. This means that cricketers and board officials are always tense. They are scared to speak from the heart and express themselves.”