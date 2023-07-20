A lot depends on my meeting with the BCB, says Tamim Iqbal

Months ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup, the retirement of Tamim Iqbal – the most consistent opening batsman in Bangladesh’s history – came as a shock. Then came the drama, as a little over a day later, Tamim reversed his decision.
In an exclusive interview, the cricketer said he is taking a few days off to visit Dubai and seek medical care in London, but once he returns, he plans to sit down with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, or BCB, for a serious discussion on his future.
“Once I get back to the country, I will meet with the head of the board’s Cricket Operations Committee, who is my immediate supervisor,” Tamim said. “I want to sit down with him for clear and open discussions on why I decided to retire and what was going through my head at the time … what I have experienced in the past six to eight months and why I was finally forced to make that choice.”
“I want to speak openly with the cricketing board because some astonishingly unprofessional things have happened. There is a lot of talk about professionalism in our country, but nothing stays confidential.”
Tamim said there need to be limits to what information is revealed to the public.
“There have been cases where I shared something personal with the board and it was then published by the media. And this doesn’t just apply to personal information, but to many other things that end up in the media. That is not good. And it isn’t just information about us players, but about the board too. This means that cricketers and board officials are always tense. They are scared to speak from the heart and express themselves.”
He hopes that his discussion with BCB’s Head of Cricket Operations Mohammad Jalal Yunus will clear the way forward.
“I have a lot of faith and trust in Jalal Bhai,” Tamim said.
“To my knowledge, none of the many things I have spoken to him about in the past have been leaked to someone else. Because we have that trust, I will speak with him openly. Then we will do whatever we think is best.”
The cricketer, who has been a staple in the team for a decade and a half, said that the days after his retirement drama have been quite difficult.
“I started playing cricket because I loved the game,” he said. “I continued playing to fulfil my father’s dreams. But my love for the sport is the true drive. It was very tough to let go of that.”
“The truth is, I couldn’t imagine what I would experience after I announced my retirement. In particular, I didn’t know how deeply it would affect my family and others close to me. I saw that it was very painful and difficult for them. It was hard for me to accept too.”
Despite this, Tamim insists that he had clear reasons for making his decision.
“That is why I made the decision. During the press conference, I never pointed my finger at anyone. I felt that, after playing the way I did for 16-17-18 years, the things I had achieved and the things I had not, my career was more important than finger pointing.”
It was not a spur of the moment decision either, he said.
“I thought about it for quite a while. I discussed it with my family at least three or four days previously and I thought that’s it. It’s over.”
He also spoke of his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following his retirement announcement, a meeting that had a significant impact on his decision to revoke it.
“When I was called to the prime minister’s office, I thought I would get 10 minutes to speak with her. She is very busy and even 10 minutes with the prime minister is a lot of time.”
“But once we went and started talking… we were there for three hours. Of that time, over one and a half hours I spent talking with her one on one. I shared all my problems and why I made the decision. It wasn’t about the cricket board or the chain of command. The prime minister wanted to hear from me and I spoke openly.”
After he explained his decision, the prime minister also spoke, but Tamim was reluctant to share the details.
“That discussion should stay between us or those who were there. She said what she had to say. When someone like her gives an instruction, who can say ‘no’? If she says something, it must have been thought through.”
“I tried to explain myself, but what she said was the ultimate. It was impossible to say ‘no’.”