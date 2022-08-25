Elgar believes South Africa's seamers will get better

Captain Dean Elgar believes South Africa’s fearsome four-prong pace attack will only get better as he admits he is unsure of what the wicket holds for the second Test against England at Old Trafford that starts on Thursday.

South Africa needed only 82.4 overs to take England’s 20 wickets as they beat the hosts by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord’s, with the majority of the damage done by the pace quartet of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen.

"I reckon they can get much better, they’re still pretty fresh," Elgar told reporters on Wednesday.

"The wicket assisted them at Lord’s, we must take that into account, but you have to put the ball in the right areas and they did that.