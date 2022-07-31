    বাংলা

    Fit-again Chahar and Kuldeep in India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

    India rest several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2022, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 11:54 AM

    Seamer Deepak Chahar and spinner Kuldeep Yadav recovered from injuries to feature in India's one-day squad for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe this month.

    India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli for the matches which will be played in Harare on Aug. 18, 20 and 22.

    Opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 15-member squad which includes uncapped batsman Rahul Tripathi.

    Dhawan led India to a 3-0 ODI series win against West Indies on Wednesday.

    Chahar spent nearly six months on the sidelines during which he also missed the Indian Premier League.

    Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep has recovered from a wrist injury to return to the side but batsman KL Rahul, who underwent a sports hernia surgery and then tested positive for COVID-19, has been left out.

    India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

    RELATED STORIES
    Raza, Madhevere propel Zimbabwe to win against Bangladesh in first T20
    Tigers lose Zimbabwe opener
    The batters put up a fight but the bowlers had given away too many runs
    Karthik says enjoying finisher's role after India win v Windies
    Karthik enjoying finisher’s role
    His breezy cameo helped India secure a 68-run win against Windies in the first T20
    Two killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack, police say
    Two dead in Kabul stadium grenade attack: police
    The blast occurred in the crowd as spectators watched a match between two teams from the local Shpageza cricket league
    Rossouw guides South Africa to 58-run victory over England
    Rossouw guides S Africa to 58-run victory over England
    Rilee Rossouw scores 96 from 55 balls as he returns to international cricket after six years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher