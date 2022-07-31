Fit-again Chahar and Kuldeep in India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

Seamer Deepak Chahar and spinner Kuldeep Yadav recovered from injuries to feature in India's one-day squad for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe this month.

India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli for the matches which will be played in Harare on Aug. 18, 20 and 22.