Boucher says South Africa deserve better after World Cup exit

South Africa have themselves to blame for a disappointing 13-run loss to the Netherlands on Sunday which eliminated them from the Twenty20 World Cup and the squad deserves better, head coach Mark Boucher said.

Chasing 159 for victory at the Adelaide Oval, South Africa's top-order failed to build on starts and they finished with 145-8 in 20 overs to send India through to the semi-finals and ensure Pakistan's clash with Bangladesh became a virtual knockout.

Pakistan won by five wickets to reach the semi-finals.

"It's disappointing to have an exit like this with this particular squad because I believe we deserve better as a squad. We've got ourselves to blame, but yeah, I think our T20 side is in a good position," Boucher told reporters.