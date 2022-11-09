New Zealand's Williamson rues poor performance rather than result

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was frustrated by his team's sub-par performance as their Twenty20 World Cup dream ended with defeat to Pakistan in Wednesday's semi-final.

The loss means Black Caps will return home without a trophy from a fifth straight white-ball World Cup, despite reaching at least the semi-finals in all of them.

Williamson felt New Zealand's total of 152-4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground had been a winning position, but Pakistan had 105 runs on the board before they lost their first batsman and romped to a seven-wicket win.

"The journey in this tournament has been a lot of good but it's just frustrating not put out a better performance today," he told reporters.

"If you get beaten playing your best cricket, then you certainly have to accept that. Today was a little bit disappointing. There were some good bits but we thought we had a defendable total if we were to be on our game."