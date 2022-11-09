India weighing up wicketkeeper decision for England semi

"We've told the guys right from the beginning that everyone needs to be ready for whichever game they may have to play - whether it's semis, final, or league games.

"We wanted to give a lefthander an opportunity to counter some of the spinners who bowl in the middle (overs) for New Zealand and England. That was the thought (behind playing Pant).

"What is going to happen tomorrow? I wouldn't be able to tell you right now, but both of the keepers will be in play for sure."

Rohit, who has managed just one fifty from five matches in Australia, sustained a blow to his forearm in the nets on Wednesday but is fit to lead the side against Jos Buttler's England.

"It was a little bruising, but it's absolutely fine now."