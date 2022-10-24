Taskin takes four as Bangladesh end T20 WC hoodoo with win over Netherlands

Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh end a 15-year wait for a win in the main stages of the T20 World Cup as they edged out the Netherlands by 9 runs in Hobart.
Put into bat, the Tigers' batting malaise in the shortest format continued as they trundled to 144 for 8 in overcast conditions at the Bellerive Oval.
But the bowlers, led by Taskin, bundled out the Dutch for 135 despite Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (7*) putting up some late resistance with a 34-run partnership for the last wicket.
Taskin set the tone for Bangladesh for first win in the second round of a T20 World Cup in 17 attempts as he scalped opener Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede with the first two balls of his spell. He capped a man-of-the-match display with four wickets and was ably supported Hasan Mahmud, who chipped in with two wickets for just 15.
Colin Ackermann's sparkling half-century (62) kept Dutch hopes alive, but only one other batsman reached double figures as the chase fizzled out.
For the Tigers, Afif Hossain topscored with 38, but apart from a late cameo by Mosaddek Hossain (20*), it was a largely forgettable outing with the bat.
Bangladesh play South Africa in their next Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday.