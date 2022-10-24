Taskin takes four as Bangladesh end T20 WC hoodoo with win over Netherlands

Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh end a 15-year wait for a win in the main stages of the T20 World Cup as they edged out the Netherlands by 9 runs in Hobart.

Put into bat, the Tigers' batting malaise in the shortest format continued as they trundled to 144 for 8 in overcast conditions at the Bellerive Oval.

But the bowlers, led by Taskin, bundled out the Dutch for 135 despite Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (7*) putting up some late resistance with a 34-run partnership for the last wicket.