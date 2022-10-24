    বাংলা

    Taskin takes four as Bangladesh end T20 WC hoodoo with win over Netherlands

    The Tigers clinched a narrow 9-run win in Hobart, their first in the World Cup proper since 2007

    Sports Desk
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 08:51 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 08:51 AM

    Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh end a 15-year wait for a win in the main stages of the T20 World Cup as they edged out the Netherlands by 9 runs in Hobart.

    Put into bat, the Tigers' batting malaise in the shortest format continued as they trundled to 144 for 8 in overcast conditions at the Bellerive Oval.

    But the bowlers, led by Taskin, bundled out the Dutch for 135 despite Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (7*) putting up some late resistance with a 34-run partnership for the last wicket.

    Taskin set the tone for Bangladesh for first win in the second round of a T20 World Cup in 17 attempts as he scalped opener Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede with the first two balls of his spell. He capped a man-of-the-match display with four wickets and was ably supported Hasan Mahmud, who chipped in with two wickets for just 15.

    Colin Ackermann's sparkling half-century (62) kept Dutch hopes alive, but only one other batsman reached double figures as the chase fizzled out.

    For the Tigers, Afif Hossain topscored with 38, but apart from a late cameo by Mosaddek Hossain (20*), it was a largely forgettable outing with the bat.

    Bangladesh play South Africa in their next Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kohli shines as Ashwin secures India victory in Pakistan cliffhanger
    India beat Pakistan in last-ball thriller
    India needed 15 runs off Nawaz’s final over but a six off a no-ball, a wide and byes propel them to the win
    Campher heroics keep Ireland in contention for Super 12 stage
    Campher heroics keep Ireland in contention for Super 12
    He takes his side to an unlikely six-wicket win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher