Miller fifty powers S Africa to last-over win against India

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi decimated India's top order and David Miller blasted a vital fifty on Sunday as South Africa triumphed by five wickets against the 2007 champions in a low-scoring Twenty20 World Cup clash at Perth Stadium.

India recovered from losing four early wickets after winning the toss, guided by Suryakumar Yadav (68 off 40 balls) to a modest total of 133-9 in 20 overs.

South Africa responded by scoring 137-5 with two balls remaining, spearheaded by Miller's 46-ball 59.

"Pretty nerve-wracking when games get that close", said man-of-the-match Ngidi.

"This is probably one of my biggest dreams to be honest, to get something like this (award) at a World Cup and help my country win a game."

India's defence got off to a perfect start when Arshdeep Singh (2-25) produced a lovely outswinger on the first ball of the second over, kissing the outside edge of Quinton de Kock's bat to send the aggressive opener on his way for one.