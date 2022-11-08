Hayden backs Pakistan skipper Babar to fire in World Cup semi

Pakistan mentor Matthew Hayden is backing struggling captain Babar Azam to produce something special in the knockout stages of the Twenty20 World Cup, starting in Wednesday's semi-final against New Zealand.

Opener Babar put together his first innings of note against Bangladesh in their final group match on Sunday as Pakistan scraped into the semi-finals courtesy of the Netherlands' upset of South Africa.

The 25 runs Babar scored at Adelaide Oval came after just 14 over his four previous matches at the tournament and former Australia opener Hayden thought an even bigger innings was on the cards on Wednesday.

"Don't be surprised whatsoever if you see some fireworks because very special players don't often stay down for long," Hayden told reporters.

"Babar has been under some adversity, but that will only make him a greater player .... you can't keep punching out hundreds and fifties and strike-rates of 140 plus, there's got to be a lull.

"As with the weather, when there's a lull, there's often a storm that follows. So look out the rest of the world because I think you're about to see something very special."

With Babar and his longtime opening partner Mohammad Rizwan both struggling for runs, Hayden said he had been impressed with the way the Pakistan middle order had stood up.