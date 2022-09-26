England won't take risks with Buttler before T20 World Cup

Buttler has not played in the series so far as he recovers from a calf injury he sustained while playing in The Hundred, with the team being led by Moeen Ali.

The World Cup takes place in Australia from Oct 16-Nov 13.

"With regard to Jos (Buttler), he's still a while off, he's not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to the World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had," Mott told reporters.