Jansen, Verreynne push South Africa to 144 for five v Australia

Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne dug in grimly and rode their luck as South Africa crawled to 144 for five at tea on day one of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Towering all-rounder Jansen was 38 not out and wicketkeeper Verreynne on 40, the pair having built a 77-run partnership on a glorious afternoon in front a festive Boxing Day crowd.

Having won the toss and reduced South Africa to 58 for four before lunch, Australia were largely frustrated through the session barring Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Khaya Zondo for five.

Starc could thank Marnus Labuschagne for his second victim, with the number three taking a brilliant diving catch at mid-off to remove Zondo.