    বাংলা

    Afghanistan recall Janat for Asia Cup

    The 25-year-old played his lone one-dayer in Zimbabwe in 2017

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 12:16 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 12:16 PM

    Bowling all-rounder Karim Janat is in line to play his first one-day international in six years following his inclusion on Sunday in the Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup.

    The 25-year-old played his lone one-dayer in Zimbabwe in 2017 and made his Test debut against Bangladesh in June this year.

    Fellow all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf was also recalled in the 17-man squad while Wafadar Momand and Azmatullah Omarzai, part of the side who suffered a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan, were axed.

    The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led squad begin their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Lahore on Sept. 3.

    Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Asia Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    World No. 1 Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad
    Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad
    Left-handed batsman Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-member squad
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Feb 17, 2023 India's Shreyas Iyer in action.
    Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup
    Rohit's team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sept 2 at Pallekele
    New Zealand's Boult to return for England series in build-up to World Cup
    Boult to return for England series
    The fast bowler is in line to play at the World Cup in India and will shake off some rust against England in the series starting in Cardiff on Sept 8
    Last over thriller sees Tigers beat Afghanistan in first T20
    Tigers prevail in thriller
    Bangladesh looked home free, but a hat-trick by Karim Janat in the final over took things down to the wire

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin