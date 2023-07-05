Root appeals for calm, predicts Bairstow backlash in Leeds

England batter Joe Root has appealed for calm in the wake of Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's but said he expects fireworks from his fellow Yorkshireman in the third Ashes test against Australia beginning on Thursday.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps after Bairstow had left his crease at the end of an over on the final day of the second test, which Australia won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

The atmosphere at the ground quickly turned hostile towards Australia's players after the dismissal, which is legal but perceived by many as against the spirit of the game.