    বাংলা

    Root appeals for calm, predicts Bairstow backlash in Leeds

    Joe Root expected wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow would be fired up for the third Test after his controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test

    Reuters
    Published : 5 July 2023, 05:44 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 05:44 AM

     England batter Joe Root has appealed for calm in the wake of Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's but said he expects fireworks from his fellow Yorkshireman in the third Ashes test against Australia beginning on Thursday.

    Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps after Bairstow had left his crease at the end of an over on the final day of the second test, which Australia won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

    The atmosphere at the ground quickly turned hostile towards Australia's players after the dismissal, which is legal but perceived by many as against the spirit of the game.

    Pat Cummins' side were also were also verbally abused by MCC members at Lord's, and Root said there was a line that should not be crossed.

    "Support England," he said. "I think that's the most important thing, that you come in to support your nation, doesn't need to go beyond that.

    "It shouldn't ever go beyond that."

    Root expected wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow would be fired up for the third test.

    "Jonny thrives off things like this," Root said.

    "I'm sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. I think it is set up nicely for him, but you have still got to go and do it."

    "I don't think he took it great. I don't think anyone would they?

    "He felt a bit hard done by. I don't think anyone will be leaving their crease (this week)."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins and England's Ben Stokes after the match
    England coach McCullum incensed by Bairstow stumping
    McCullum's comments triggered scorn in Australia, where media noted that he once stumped Muttiah Muralitharan when the Sri Lankan left his crease to congratulate a teammate
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 Australia players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, stumped by Australia's Alex Carey.
    After the booing, captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy
    The audience began booing after Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow as he left his crease at the end of an over
    Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 England's Ben Stokes hits a six off the bowling of Australia's Cameron Green Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
    Stokes falls short as Australia win at Lord's
    He launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow
    Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 16, 2023 England's Joe Root acknowledges fans as he walks off the field on 118 runs after England declare on 393 runs for 8 wickets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    Root proves slow and steady still just as useful for England
    A superb century from Joe Root helped England race to 393-8 before declaring on the opening day of the first Ashes Test

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan