Cummins looking forward to X-factor David's Australia debut

"It's great to see Tim David get his chance," fast bowler Cummins, who leads Australia in the test format, told reporters on a video conference on Sunday. "He's been right up there with the best in the world.

"Batting in the middle order of T20 cricket is a really tough spot. You see most of the runscorers opening, or batting top of the order. It's really hard to be consistent coming in when there's spin bowlers or at the end of the innings. I think he's been fantastic.

"If he gets his chance, hopefully he can continue doing what he's been doing in the domestic leagues around the world. I think he's an X-factor. He just goes about it slightly differently so look forward to it."

After the series against India, Australia will return home to play West Indies and England to continue their preparations for their T20 World Cup title defence in their own backyard with the tournament kicking off in less than a month.